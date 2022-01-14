Safety Tracy Revels Visiting Arkansas on Saturday, Hoping for Offer

FAYETTEVILLE — Texarkana (Texas) Liberty-Eylau Class of 2023 safety Tracy Revels will be among the recruits at Arkansas on Saturday.

Revels, 6-1, 185, talked about his expectations for the visit on Saturday and what he hopes to see and experience.

“I want to see some place like home where I can see myself playing a couple of years,” Revels said. “Good coaches. I want to meet and interact with Barry Odom. A great guy. I haven’t had a chance to interact with him much, I did visit the school one time, but looking for it this weekend.”

Revels has already gained offers from UTSA, Arkansas State and Middle Tennessee State. He talked about what he feels are his strengths at safety as Arkansas, Texas and others are showing strong interest.

“I’m physical coming downhill,” Revels said. “I can play a little linebacker position. I’m good at tackling.”

Revels and his team made it to the first round of the state playoffs where they lost to Van 28-0. Revels talked about the 2021 that saw the Leopards finish 5-6 after dropping the final four games of the season.

“It went great,” Revels said. “More to work and get better at, but it went OK. Just come back next year and hope for a better season.”

As far as a college, Revels talked about what he’s looking for in a school.

“I’m looking for a great environment, coaches and somewhere I can interact and talk to the coach,” Revels said. “Have a great relationship with the coach and him be like a father figure. Somebody to take care of you and aren’t going to go back on their word.”

Revels said he is also planning visits to Arkansas State, UTSA and some other places for Prospect Days.

One thing that caught his attention was Arkansas going 9-4 on the season after the program was down for so many seasons. Arkansas finished ranked No. 21 and defeated Penn State 24-10 in the Outback Bowl.

“Good,” Revels said. “Sam Pittman coming in and changing a lot of things. Barry Odom stopping people from scoring. They got some big recruits this season. That’s great. They are my main focus, Arkansas, right now.”

