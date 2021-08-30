Safety Joe Foucha, Others React to Being Elected Captains on Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will have five captains this season instead of four with two redshirt sophomores and three seniors.

The seniors are safety Joe Foucha, linebacker Grant Morgan and offensive tackle Myron Cunningham. The sophomores are safety Jalen Catalon and quarterback KJ Jefferson. Sam Pittman talked about how the five reacted to being elected by their teammates.

“I think it meant a lot to all of them, I really do,” Pittman said. “Of course Myron certainly was a captain late last year and of course I think we all felt like Grant Morgan might get voted in as a captain. All we did, our coaches don’t have a vote on it and I thought. A lot of times you have the captain voting before the season. At Georgia, it was after the season. I get reasoning behind both of them. Obviously you vote a captain and let’s say he gets beat out and he doesn’t get to play and all that. But you can still lead.

“I was very confident that our kids would pick the right guys and basically we had a tie. You would normally do four. We had a tie, so we named five this year. I think the one that was probably the most excited. I think they were all excited. KJ doesn’t really show his, Jalen doesn’t really show his. They get up there and they all had an opportunity to talk to the team whenever we announced them. The one that was most excited was Joe Foucha. I said Joe is really special. They’re all special, but Joe’s got a story. I was so happy that the team voted him as a captain.”

Arkansas and Rice will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday in Reynolds Razorback Stadium.