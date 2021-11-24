Safety Joe Foucha Has Decision to Make About 2022 Season, But Only Focus Now on Beating Missouri

FAYETTEVILLE — Senior safety Joe Foucha may or may not be playing his final game in Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Friday when No. 25 Arkansas plays host to Missouri.

Foucha is one of the seniors eligible to return in 2022 for his COVID year. Foucha was asked about that following Tuesday’s practice.

“It’s a thought that came across my mind,” Foucha said. “I’m not sure yet, I’m just waiting on the end of the season to make the best decision for me. That’s all it is.”

Grant Morgan said last week the only reason he came back was Sam Pittman. Would Pittman be a factor if you do decide to come back?

“He would play a huge role,” Pittman said. “I have a lot of respect for Coach Pitt and the things he has done with the program and how he’s trained my mind just to go get it no matter the circumstance, the blue-collar chip. The things he talks about, I feel like that’s the kind of player I am. I’ve got a chip on my shoulder, so I feel like he would play a huge part in it.”

However, right now Foucha has more than that on his mind. Foucha and the Hogs have already secured the Southwest Classic trophy and Golden Boot. If the Hogs can beat Missouri on Friday they would secure the Battle Line trophy and have all three at Arkansas. Something that has never happened with anyone on the current team.

“We’re all excited,” Foucha said. “Pretty much I feel like that’s our main goal, to get the third trophy in the building because it’s something we had set before the season started. I feel like we’re on the right track to doing that.”

Foucha has been part of the team that has seen Arkansas go from winning one SEC game in three years to being ranked heading into the final game of the regular season in 2021.

“I feel like I tell a lot of people that the time we had with our new coaches before the season started,” Foucha said. “I knew we were going to be a better team come next year. I feel like that started last year as soon as our coaches got here. We went [3-7], and a lot of people didn’t expect us to win the three games we won. So, just being able to do that last year, and you see how much that it has paid off for us with these last couple of games, I feel like it worked out pretty well. I’m grateful for this opportunity to be 7-4.”

In addition to Pittman, Foucha also says that Barry Odom, Arkansas’ defensive coordinator, is someone who has played a big role in the Hogs’ turnaround.

“Definitely, definitely and just being with him every day it makes you want to do that like Hayden (Henry) said go to war for him,” Foucha said. “He’s the same guy every day. Whether it’s good, bad or ugly he’s always our back and I feel like we’ve always got his back. So Coach Odom is my guy. When he came in I fell in love with him because he was hard on me. I felt like that shows the love he has for you.”

Arkansas and Missouri will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. on Friday and televised on CBS.