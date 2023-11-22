FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt freshman defensive back Jaylen Lewis is entering the transfer portal.

Lewis inked with the Hogs out of Brownsville (Tenn.) Haywood High School in the Class of 2022. He played in one game this season and came up with two tackles. He announced his decision on social media Wednesday.

“First I want to say I’m thankful to the University of Arkansas. I am forever blessed and grateful for all the memories during my time there. I thank God for all his blessing. I am truly humble to have these lifetime experiences. I give sincere thanks to Coach Pittman and the entire program for helping me work toward being the best version of me. Over the last two years I went through many obstacles but overcame. As a result I realized these hardships will only make me stronger as a young man. After careful and long thought, I am entering my name in the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility remaining. Thank you Arkansas nation you will always be a part of my journey.”

As a true freshman in 2022, Lewis played in three games and made one tackle. Since he played didn’t play in more than four games he saved his redshirt season. He made his collegiate debut at Mississippi State. He then played nine snaps against BYU. He saw his most extensive action in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl where he had his lone tackle against Kansas.

Lewis was a consensus three-star recruit out of high school. As a senior, Lewis had 31 tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown. He also caught 51 passes for 977 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also rushed 15 times for 88 yards. He had two kick returns for 105 yards and nine punts for 145 yards.