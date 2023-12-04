FAYETTEVILLE — Junior running back AJ Green is entering the transfer portal.

Green was second on the Razorbacks in rushing in 2023 with 67 carries for 312 yards and two touchdowns. He caught added six receptions for 25 yards and one touchdown. The former Tulsa (Okla.) Union standout was a four-star recruit.

As a sophomore in 2022, Green played in all 13 games, rushing for a career-best 414 yards on 87 carries with three touchdowns while adding six catches for 75 yards and eight kick returns for 127 yards.

As a freshman in 2021, He appeared in 12 games. Green gained 227 yards and one touchdown on 47 rushing attempts, averaging 4.8 yards per carry. He hauled in seven passes for 84 yards and a touchdown, averaging 12.0 yards per catch.

