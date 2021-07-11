Ridings Wins, Moore Posts Ninth Top 10

BERTHOUD, Colo. – Tag Ridings recorded his second win as a professional golfer, and first since 2002, as the 2019 Arkansas Sports Hall of Honor inductee birdied four straight on the front nine and fired a 4-under-par 68 force a three-way playoff at TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes on the Korn Ferry Tour. Overall, Ridings shot rounds of 70-68-66-68 for a 72-hole total of 272 (-16).

In the playoff, Ridings and David Skinns each had a birdie on the first hole, the par-3 16th, to make it a two-man playoff as Kevin Yu posted a par. Ridings and Skinns played the 16th again and Ridings won it with a par to secure his Korn Ferry status for next season to keep his hopes alive for returning to the PGA TOUR.

Ironically, Ridings other win – 19 years ago – came in a playoff and he also shot 16-under over 72 holes. Another sidenote is Yu, who was in the three-man playoff, was born in 1998, one year after Ridings turned pro in 1997.

Ridings, starting the final round two shots behind the lead, played in the final group Sunday along with fellow Razorback Taylor Moore, who led after rounds one and three. Moore recorded his ninth top 10 of the season, 12th top 26 finish over the last 13 events and is well on his way to earning his PGA TOUR card for next season. Also in the field was #ProHog Nicolas Echavarria, who climbed 18 spots on the final day with a 4-under 68 to finish tied for 42nd.

Including today’s win, Ridings has three top 25 finishes this season on the Korn Ferry Tour. His previous Korn Ferry Tour win came in August of 2002 when he defeated Mark Hensby with a hole-out and an eagle on the first playoff hole to win the Permian Basin Open on what was the Buy.com Tour at the time.

Ridings turned pro after being a three-time All-SEC pick with the Razorbacks. Ridings played in 239 PGA TOUR events from 2000-17 and had one runner-up, three top 5’s, 13 top 10’s and 25 top 25 finishes.

