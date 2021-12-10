Ricky Stromberg Makes Decision on Future at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Junior Ricky Stromberg has opted to return to Arkansas for his senior season and thus not enter the 2022 NFL Draft.

Stromberg announced his decision Friday morning on Twitter.

Stromberg was a four-star recruit out of Tulsa (Okla.) Union in the Class of 2019. He was a late addition to the offer list at Arkansas having been previously committed to Tulsa. However, Stromberg has proved to be a great addition to the Razorbacks.

As a true freshman in 2019, Stromberg started in the final 11 games that season and played in all 12. Then in 2020, Stromberg played in nine games with eight starts. He has been a mainstay of a much improved offensive lineman this season anchoring the unit from the center spot.