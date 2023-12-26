FAYETTEVILLE — Various reports including FootballScoop have Arkansas’ Kenny Guiton heading to Wisconsin to coach wide receivers.

Guiton played quarterback at Ohio State for Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell. At Wisconsin, Guiton will replace Mike Brown who recently left for Notre Dame.

Guiton has spent the past three seasons at Arkansas. He served as offensive coordinator following the dismissal of Dan Enos after a 7-3 loss to Mississippi State. In Guiton’s four games as offensive coordinator, the Hogs went 2-2 beating Florida and FIU. They lost to Auburn and Missouri.

A name who could possibly be linked to Arkansas with the departure of Guiton is Dameyune Craig who was at Texas A&M from 2018-2023. Craig played college football at Auburn. He has coaching experience at LSU, Florida State, Auburn and other stops in addition to A&M.

Arkansas’ new offensive coordinator is Bobby Petrino who was at Texas A&M last season. In addition, Eric Mateos came over from Baylor to coach the offensive line replacing Cody Kennedy who is now at Mississippi State.