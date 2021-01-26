Report: Sam Pittman Expected to Hire Familiar Name to Coach Tight Ends

FAYETTEVILLE — Bruce Feldman is reporting that Arkansas’ Sam Pittman is expected to add Southern Miss’ offensive line coach and run game coordinator Cody Kennedy to his staff in Fayetteville.

Feldman reports that Kennedy will coach tight ends for Pittman.

SOURCES: Cody Kennedy, Southern Miss’ Offensive Line coach/Run Game Coordinator is expected to become the new tight ends coach at #Arkansas. Kennedy worked with Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman at UGA. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 26, 2021

Kennedy worked with Pittman at Georgia in 2018 as a graduate assistant on the offensive line. He then worked at Tulane for two seasons before accepting the job at Southern Miss.

At Arkansas, Kennedy will replace Jon Cooper who was let go by Pittman last week. Kennedy is the third new addition to Pittman’s staff. He joins wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton and linebackers coach Michael Scherer.

