FAYETTEVILLE — According to FootballScoop, Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby is closing in on hiring Arkansas offensive line coach Cody Kennedy.

Kennedy has coached Arkansas’ offensive line the past three years. He has been nominated for the Broyles Award previously was a semifinalist once.

Kennedy also has coached at Georgia, Tulane, West Alabama and West Georgia. Sam Pittman had indicated on Thursday the hiring of Petrino wouldn’t be the the final movement on his staff.

“Yeah, I do,” Pittman said when asked if he anticipated other changes. “I think there’ll be some. I’m not ready to talk about it, but I don’t think we’ll be in tact totally next season.”

Kennedy is the second offensive line coach for Pittman at Arkansas. His first hire at Arkansas was Brad Davis from Missouri who eventually left for LSU.