REPORT: Former Razorback RB Headed to East Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE — Former University of Arkansas running back Chase Hayden is transferring to East Carolina according to Yahoo’s Pete Thamel.

Thamel tweeted that Hayden will be a grad transfer at East Carolina and have two years of eligibility remaining.

Hayden only played in four games in 2019 thus using it as a redshirt season. He rushed 12 times for 39 yards and caught four passes for 12. He returned two kickoffs for 22 yards.

The former Memphis (Tenn.) St. George’s Independent School standout had played in 19 games prior to 2019. He had 118 carries for 577 yards and five touchdowns. He caught 12 passes for 84 yards. As a true freshman in 2017, Hayden rushed 61 times for 326 yards and four touchdowns while pulling in one pass for 23 yards.

Arkansas won a recruiting battle in the Class of 2017 for Hayden. They convinced him to ink with the Razorbacks over Michigan, Florida, Tennessee, Louisville, Oklahoma State, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Virginia, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Illinois, Purdue, Arizona and others.