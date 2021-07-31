Report: Bobby Portis declines player option with Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks’ Bobby Portis yells to the crowd during the second half of Game 5 of the team’s NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Former Arkansas Razorback and new NBA Champion, Bobby Portis, is declining his player option with the Milwaukee Bucks, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Milwaukee Bucks F Bobby Portis is declining his $3.8M player option and will become a free agent, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 31, 2021

Portis was set to make $3.8 million this upcoming season with the Bucks, but will now become a free agent.

The Bucks will have a chance to up their sweeten the pot for Portis, but the maximum they can give him would be a $5.9 million extension, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Portis appeared in 66 regular season games for Milwaukee this year, averaging 11.4 points per game and 7.1 rebounds.

He was especially important during the post-season as a spark plug for the Bucks. The Little Rock native averaged 8.8 points per game in through Milwaukee’s NBA Championship run, including a playoff-high 22 point performance in Game 5 against the Atlanta Hawks while the Bucks were without superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.