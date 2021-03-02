Report: Arkansas’ Sam Pittman Makes Hire From Georgia Southern

FAYETTEVILLE — Bruce Feldman is reporting that Arkansas’ Sam Pittman is set to hire Georgia Southern’s Butler Benton as the executive director of player personnel for the Razorbacks.

Feldman tweeted the news out Tuesday afternoon.

SOURCE: Georgia Southern’s Dir. of Player Personnel Butler Benton is expected to become the executive director of player personnel at #Arkansas. He was in player development at Notre Dame and Michigan State previously, and had a strong role in recruiting for the Spartans. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) March 2, 2021

According to Feldman, Benton was in player development at Notre Dame and Michigan State. In his role, Benton worked with head coach Chad Lunsford and recruiting coordinator Victor Cabral in several areas pertaining to recruiting, including the coordination of the recruit evaluation procedure, prospect identification and evaluations and the assistance with on-campus recruiting.

Benton was a four-year letterman as a running back at Cincinnati from 2004-07. At Georgia Southern, also was in charge of overseeing the communication and building of relationships with high school coaches and continues to build the database of GS alumni that are high school coaches and/or high school administrators.

Prior to going to Georgia Southern, Benton spent four years at Michigan State as the player personnel coordinator. He worked on the structure and direction of recruiting related projects, and assists with the prospect evaluation process. He also mentored current student-athletes with a focus on personal development, academic performances and career planning.

He also had spent time at New Orleans, Notre Dame and Kent State. Benton, a three-time all-city selection at Martin Luther King High School in Detroit, rushed for more than 3,000 yards during his prep career before heading to the University of Cincinnati.