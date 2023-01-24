FAYETTEVILLE — As first reported by Matt Zenitz of On3, Arkansas is hiring Florida analyst Deron Wilson to complete its staff.

Wilson served as cornerbacks analyst for Florida this season. He previously was defensive coordinator at McNeese State for two years (2020-21). Prior to that, he was at UTSA from 2016 until leaving for McNeese State. His first two years at UTSA were as a graduate assistant and then was promoted to cornerbacks coach.

At Arkansas, Wilson will replace Dominique Bowman who is now at Temple. He joins a staff that includes holdover Deke Adams on the defensive line and then new co-defensive coordinators Travis Williams and Marcus Woodson. It hasn’t been officially announced, but it’s expected Williams will also coach linebackers and Woodson will coach the secondary. Wilson would assist Woodson there.

Wilson was a standout cornerback at Southern Miss from 2010-12 and a Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watch List honoree before an ankle injury sidelined him for his senior season in 2013.

A native of New Orleans, La., Wilson was a three-time all-district and two-time all-area performer at O. Perry Walker High School who was rated as the 44th best player in the state of Louisiana as a senior in 2008.