Recruits Will Attend Junior Day at Arkansas Today

DENTON, Texas – The Arkansas gymnastics team bounced back in Denton on Friday evening, posting a score of 196.300 and earning a second-place finish among the teams. The Razorbacks’ 196.300 is their second-highest road score of the season.

Freshman Kiara Gianfagna claimed her first title since arriving at Arkansas, claiming the all-around title with a final score of 39.000. The Gymbacks are taking five total titles back to Fayetteville, including Sarah Shaffer’s vault title, a bars title for Kennedy Hamrick and Bailey Lovett and a floor title for Sophia Carter.