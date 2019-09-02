Recruiting Tidbits from Otis Kirk, Including a Nine TD Effort From Hog Commit Chandler Morris

By: Drew Amman

Fayetteville, AR-

In addition to Bryant Linebacker Catrell Wallace committing to Arkansas Sunday, Recruiting Insider Otis Kirk has a recap from notable high school performances this past week (QB Chandler Morris the headliner). Chandler Morris, Chad Morris’ son and a Hog Commit, accounted for all nine of Highland Park’s touchdowns in a win over Rockwall finishing with 654 total yards.

Elsewhere, RB Isaiah Jacobs led Owasso to a comeback win over Bentonville West. Another tidbit looks at Fort Smith Northside star Dreyden Norwood scored on three straight drives, each lasting only one play, Friday against Rogers Heritage. Plus, Marlon Crockett of Searcy is making a quick impact after transferring from Gregory-Portland (TX).

Meanwhile, 2020 Athlete Darin Turner is making his plans to play for Arkansas next season out of Memphis (Central).

In Little Rock, Daryl Searcy, Class of 2022, sparked Joe T. Robinson Friday (one of his highlights, a 33-yard touchdown run).