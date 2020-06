Former Eastern Kentucky catcher A.J. Lewis signed with Arkansas last month with the idea of replacing junior Casey Opitz who appeared to be moving to the next level. But when Optiz failed to be selected the shortened 2020 MLB draft and could not come to money terms on a free agent contract he announced he would return for a second junior season allowed by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 shutdown. That decision was widely viewed as good news for Arkansas but it placed in doubt Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn's plans for a strong starter behind the plate with a solid backup at that position.

Van Horn had sold Lewis and former San Francisco University catcher Robert Emery, both grad transfers, on the idea of coming to Arkansas with one winning the starting job and the other filling in at catcher while playing another position on the field. Both are strong at the plate. Lewis batted .451 in the shortened 2020 season with three home runs, 21 RBI and 15 runs scored. Emery hit .381 with 4 doubles and 9 RBI. He also had a two-home run game against California.