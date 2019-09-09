Recruiting Report: Kirk Talks Linebackers & Recruits Coming for visits

Week one of high school football is officially in the books and our recruiting insider, Otis Kirk, has an update on how multiple recruits performed.

Kirk begins with two linebackers from Memphis Whitehaven, Bryson Eason and Martavius French. He says both guys already look like SEC caliber players.

Then we take a look at two players from Joe T. Robinson, E’Marion Harris and quarterback, Buddy Gaston. Harris is a part of the 2022 class and currently plays both ways for the Senators. However, once in college, Kirk believes he’ll stay on the offensive side of the ball.

Kirk also discusses defensive tackle, Omari Thomas, who was at the Ole Miss – Arkansas game. Thomas holds offers from a number of SEC programs but Kirk says, “he’s exactly was Arkansas needs.”

We finish off the recruiting report discussing Chandler Morris who continued his hot streak this week. The quarterback helped lead his team to a 52-25 win over Mesquite Horn.