Record Breaking Wide Receiver Visiting Arkansas This Weekend

Pig Trail Nation

by: Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — A record-breaking wide receiver from Shiloh Christian has confirmed that he will take an official visit to Arkansas this weekend.

Truitt Tollett, 6-2, 179, caught 134 passes for 2,046 yards and 30 touchdowns while also rushing six times for 11 yards and two more touchdowns in 2019. He helped lead the Saints to a state runner-up finish in Class 4A.

Tollett has offers to East Central, Ouachita Baptist and Southwest Baptist. He also is a member of the Saints basketball team.

Arkansas’ official visitors at this time.

Truitt Tollett, WR, 6-2, 179, Shiloh Christian

Andy Boykin, DL, 6-3 1/2, 306, LaGrange (Ga.) Troup County

Xavier Kelly, DL, 6-4, 305, Clemson Transfer

Kevin Compton, DB-WR, 6-2, 175, Watson Chapel

Jake Ray, TE, 6-4, 246, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas

Catrell Wallace, LB, 6-5, 210, Bryant

Chandler McIntosh, LB, 6-1, 225, Joe T. Robinson

Brooks Both, LB, 6-0, 225, Harrison

Jackson Woodard, LB, 6-3, 200, Little Rock Christian

