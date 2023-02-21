ARLINGTON, Tx. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks taking on three tough opponents to open up their season this weekend in the College Baseball Showdown.

All three games were played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, the home of the Texas Rangers.

Texas

On Friday night, the Hogs started things off against a rival team, the Texas Longhorns.

Even though the Longhorns put up a fight, the Razorbacks held them off for the 3-2 victory to kick off their season.

It was Hagen Smith who have them a great start on the mound, pitching five innings with eight strikeouts and allowing just one hit and giving up two walks.

Brady Slavens and John Bolton each had two hits for the Hogs in the win.

“I think the guys have just gained a lot of confidence. We help each other out a lot. We’re a close-knit bunch and we just honestly worked our butts off and we’ve gotten better,” graduate shortstop John Bolton said.

#15 TCU

On Saturday night, the Hogs taking on TCU and the Horned Frogs offense just a little too much for the Razorbacks as they fell to them 18-6.

Jared Wegner, Hudson Polk, Kendall Diggs and Jayson Jones each had their first home runs of the season in the matchup, but it still wasn’t enough for the Hogs to notch the win.

#9 Oklahoma State

On the final day of the College Baseball Showdown, the Hogs took on No. 9 Oklahoma State.

The Razorbacks wanted to bounce back after the tough loss to TCU the night before and bounce back they did.

Arkansas took down Oklahoma State 18-1 in just seven innings. The Hogs had a 10-0 lead over the Cowboys by the third inning.

Hunter Hollan picked up his first win with the Razorbacks on the mound, pitching four innings while striking out five and allowing just three hits and one run.