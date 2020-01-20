RECAP | No. 23 Arkansas Beats Vanderbilt, 100-66, Behind Historic Offensive Explosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – No. 23 Arkansas (15-3, 3-2) dominated its way to its second straight win on Sunday, beating Vanderbilt (12-6, 2-3), 100-66, in Memorial Gymnasium. The Hogs’ 100 points in the contest marked the first time the Hogs hit the century mark in a road game since 1991, when the Razorbacks hung 108 on Baylor (3/6/1991). The Hogs also snapped a 12-game losing streak in Memorial Gymnasium, winning in the Commodores’ gym for the first time since 2001.

The Hog attack was once again led by senior guard Alexis Tolefree, who put up a career-best 25 points against the Commodores on an ultra-efficient 9-of-14 clip from the field. Sophomore guard Rokia Doumbia also turned in a career-best performance, posting her first-career double-double, going for 13 points while also snaring 10 rebounds. Joining Tolefree and Doumbia in double-figures were Amber Ramirez (18) and Chelsea Dungee (12).

TURNING POINT

A close game in the first quarter, Arkansas broke this one wide open in the second, using a barrage of three-balls to stretch the lead out to as much as 21 in the first half. Arkansas went on a devastating 28-10 run in the second, getting contributions from Tolefree, Dungee, Ramirez and Erynn Barnum.

The Hogs came out of the halftime break even more locked in, outscoring the Commodores 39-16 in the third period. It was the Hogs’ third 30+ point quarter of the season, and their 39 points in the period was the most in a single frame this season.

HOG HIGHLIGHTS

Tolefree continues to light it up this season, as she scored 20+ for the seventh time this year and for the ninth time in her career.

Ramirez was perfect from the field against Vandy, going a perfect six of six from the field.

Doumbia scored 13 points as part of her double-double, a career-high for her in points scored.

The sophomore guard also drilled all three of her three-point attempts.

Freshman center Destinee Oberg scored her first points as a Hog, going for four points. She also pulled down four rebounds.

NEXT TIME OUT

The Razorbacks return to Bud Walton Arena for a two-game homestand, which kicks off as the Hogs meet Georgia on Thursday. That game will air on the SEC Network, with tip off set for 6 p.m. CT.

For more information about Arkansas Women’s Basketball, follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @RazorbackWBB and on Facebook at Facebook.com/RazorbackWBB. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube Channel, “Kickin’ It In The Neighborhood” for an inside look at the Razorback women’s basketball program and check out The Neighborhood podcasts at CoachNeighbors.com.