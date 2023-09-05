FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Razorbacks will honor the lives of two legendary players this season, Alex Collins and Ryan Mallett.

Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek said in a tweet that their initials will be painted at the 3 and 15-yard lines on the home sideline of Frank Broyles Field all season long.

The two numbers were their jersey numbers when they played for the Hogs.

In late June, Mallett died at the age of 35 after drowning at a beach while vacationing in Florida.

Nearly two months later, Collins died in a motorcycle crash in Florida. He was 28 years old.