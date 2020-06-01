Razorbacks to Have Virtual Visit With Four-Star Quarterback Lucas Coley Today

FAYETTEVILLE — San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian four-star quarterback Lucas Coley will do a virtual visit with the University of Arkansas today.

Coley, 6-2, 205, has the Razorbacks among his favorites. It was thought he might would have already committed to the Hogs by now, but he postponed an earlier decision that was planned for May 5. He told Hogville.net and Pig Trail Nation earlier he would begin his virtual visit with the Hogs today at 1:30 p.m.

He opted to wait and make sure he’s making the right decision for himself. He has since added offers from Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Illinois and Louisville to his long list of schools wanting him. He is at approximately 35 offers at this time. In addition, Clemson and many others have shown interest in Coley.

The Razorbacks are hoping to add DeSoto (Texas) three-star wide receiver Jaedon Wilson on Tuesday. He announced on Sunday he was making his decision on Tuesday and Coley had an interesting tweet reply to him.

In fairness that may or may not be a sign that Coley could come to Arkansas if Wilson, as expected, announces for the Hogs. Coley interacts with several recruits on Twitter.

Coley spent his sophomore season at Converse Judson in Texas before heading to Cornerstone Christian for the junior campaign.

Click here for his highlights.