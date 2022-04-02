The Arkansas Razorbacks hit 4 home runs from 4 different batters in back to back wins against Mississippi State. Hagen Smith started on the mound and pitched his way to 7 strikeouts in less than 100 pitches. Arkansas faces the Bulldogs one more time tomorrow at 2 pm.

With the win, the Razorbacks have officially taken the series over the defending national champions. Now, the Diamond Hogs will try to break out the brooms against Mississippi State.

Watch Dave Van Horn and the Diamond Hog players react to Saturday’s series win.