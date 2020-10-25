Razorbacks T2nd; Perico Co-Leader After Round 1

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Julian Perico had an eagle on the final hole of the Vanderbilt Legends Collegiate to move him into a three-way tie for first after the first round and lifted the Razorbacks into a tie for second – one shot off the lead. The three-day event is being played at Vanderbilt’s Legends Club North Course (par 71, 7,221 yards).

Host Vanderbilt leads the field – comprised of all 14 SEC schools – with a 13-under par 271. Arkansas and Texas A&M are tied for second at -12 (272), three shots ahead of fourth (Georgia).

Perico only had one bogey Sunday – on the 508-yard par-4, 7th hole – and played his final 11 holes at 6-under par to finish day one with a share of the lead. The Lima, Peru, native birdied his opening hole and added a second birdie on the third hole. After his bogey, Perico reeled off back-to-back birdies to finish his front nine at 3-under. He added birdies on holes 11 and 16 before posting his eagle on the 527-yard, par-5 18th.

Segundo Oliva Pinto turned in seven birdies – tying for the second-best total in round one – and is tied for 12th with a 3-under par 68.

Freshmen Manuel Lozada and Denver Davis are tied for 29th, each shooting a 1-under par 70. Lozada, a true freshman playing his second collegiate event, was 2-over after 12 holes but birdied three of his final six, including hole 18, to record his 70. Davis, a redshirt freshman making his collegiate debut, had four birdies and three bogeys for his 1-under-par round.

Graduate senior Mason Overstreet, making his season debut after missing the opener due to illness, started slowly but finished with back-to-back birdies to record a 1-over-par 72 and finish tied for 46th.

Round two of three is set for Monday. The Razorbacks will tee off on hole one at 10:40 am, starting with Overstreet, followed by Davis (10:50 am), Lozada (11:00 am), Oliva Pinto (11:10 am) and Perico (11:20 am).