Razorbacks Surge Late, Hold Off SMU, 65-58

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas Women’s Basketball (4-1) grinded out a win on Monday night in Bud Walton Arena, beating SMU (2-2), 65-58. Junior forward Erynn Barnum continued her strong start to the season, totaling 18 points, a team-high, and nine rebounds in a near double-double performance. Makayla Daniels put forth her second straight strong performance, going for 16 points and seven rebounds.

The Razorbacks wrapped up their final game before Thanksgiving with a stingy defensive performance, holding the Mustangs to a 39% shooting clip from the field, including 21% from behind the arc. The Razorbacks forced 16 turnovers, which resulted in 18 points, and kept SMU from establishing any rhythm offensively.

TURNING POINT

The Arkansas offense was uncharacteristically tame Monday, also shooting under 40% on a difficult night to put the ball in the basket, but despite that, the Razorbacks managed to outscore SMU in three of the four quarters and held the lead for over 37 of the game’s 40 minutes. A 10-0 Arkansas run in the middle of the fourth quarter, including eight big points from Amber Ramirez, stretched a four-point lead to a 14-point lead to help finish off the rallying Mustangs.

The Hogs veterans sealed the deal in this one, as Ramirez, Daniels and Barnum combined for 18 of the Hogs’ 19 fourth quarter points.

HOG HIGHLIGHTS

Barnum’s 18 points marked a new career best.

Daniels continues to assert herself on the glass, pulling down seven more rebounds.

Freshman guard Samara Spencer finished with six points, three boards and a team-high three steals.

Ramirez would finish with 11 points, her fourth straight outing in double-figures.

Sasha Goforth did it all in this one, tallying eight points, eight boards, two assists, two steals and a block.

NEXT OUT TIME

Arkansas will return to Bud Walton Arena on Saturday to take on the Bearcats of Sam Houston at 2 p.m. The game can be streamed on the SEC+ Network.