LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — You might love the Razorbacks. But probably not as much as Canaan Sandy.

The super fan with down-syndrome celebrated his 38th birthday on Thursday by traveling cross-state, meeting the FOX16 / KARK 4 team, Governor Asa Hutchinson, the Razorbacks football coaches, and others.

Nick Walters followed the ESPN super fan hall of famer and his mother Ginger to tell the story of a day Canaan will never forget.