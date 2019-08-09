Razorbacks Set to Host Rice in 2021

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas is set to renew an old Southwest Conference rivalry in 2021 when Rice visits Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Sept. 4, 2021.

The game with the Owls will be the first since 1991, the last season Arkansas was in the SWC, when the Razorbacks blanked Rice 20-0 inside War Memorial Stadium. The victory in Little Rock that day pushed the Hogs’ record to 35-29-3 all time against the Owls in a series that dates back to 1919. The last time the two teams played in Fayetteville was in 1986 with the Hogs winning 45-14 on homecoming.

Arkansas’ game with Rice replaces an originally scheduled game against Missouri State in 2021. The Razorbacks will now host the Bears as part of the 2022 season on Sept. 17. The 2021 non-conference slate is scheduled with Rice, Texas (Sept. 11), Georgia Southern (Sept. 18) and Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Oct. 23) all set to visit Fayetteville.

The second year of the Chad Morris era opens on Aug. 31 at 3 p.m. against Portland State on SEC Network.