FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Following the program’s first-ever series win vs. a top-three ranked team, No. 12 Arkansas heads north to Columbia, Mo., for its final SEC regular season series on May 5-7 vs. the Missouri Tigers. Friday’s series opener commences at 7 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

The Schedule vs. Missouri

Friday, May 5 – 7 p.m. – SEC Network+

Saturday, May 6 – 4 p.m. – SEC Network+

Sunday, May 7 – 2 p.m. – SEC Network+

Last Time Out

Arkansas is coming off its first-ever series win vs. a top-three ranked team as it took down No. 3 Tennessee in Bogle Park this past weekend.

The Razorbacks shutout the Lady Vols, 2-0, in Monday night’s rubber match for the series victory.

For the first time in program history, Arkansas has won back-to-back series vs. Tennessee.

Arkansas is the only SEC team to shutout Tennessee this season.

Freshman LHP Hannah Camenzind earned her third SEC Freshman of the Week honor on Tuesday. Camenzind has won three of the last five SEC Freshman of the Week accolades.

Road HaWWWWWWWWWWWgs

It’s hard to win on the road in the SEC. Under skipper Courtney Deifel, Arkansas has found a formula that’s resulted in 11 consecutive SEC road series wins. The Razorbacks are looking for the 12th straight SEC road series victory in Columbia this weekend. Arkansas’ last road series loss was at Alabama on March 6-8, 2020. Eight of the Hogs’ last 11 conference road series have come against top-25 foes, including two top-10 decisions. Arkansas has won 11 of its last 13 SEC series, dating back to the start of the 2021 season. With a road series win against Missouri, Arkansas will have won EVERY SEC road series the last three seasons.

Series History

Arkansas and Missouri meet for the 26th time on Friday.

The Razorbacks face Missouri in Columbia for the first time since 2017. Arkasas won the series in 2017.

Arkansas is chasing back-to-back series wins vs. Missouri in Columbia.

The Hogs have won two straight games vs. Missouri.

The teams last met in the 2022 SEC Championship game on May 14, 2022. Arkansas blanked the Tigers, 4-0, to clinch the prorgam’s first SEC Tournament Championship.

In the 2022 SEC Tournament Championship, RHP Chenise Delce tossed a two-hit shutout with five strikeouts. Delce did not allow a walk. Kacie Hoffmann starred offensively for the Hogs, finishing 2-for-3 with a triple and run scored.

Missouri leads the all-time series 15-10.

RPI SZN

Arkansas sits at No. 13 in the latest RPI rankings. The Hogs also boast one of the most impressive resumes in the nation.

The Hogs have played the most games in the country against opponents inside the RPI top-25 (25).

Arkansas possesses a .480 win percentage and claims 12 wins vs. opponents inside the RPI top-25.

The Razorbacks own a .576 win percentage and 19 wins vs. foes inside the RPI top-50 (33).

Arkansas has one RPI top-10 win this season (Louisiana).

The Razorbacks rank fifth nationally in top-25 (RPI) victories (12).

Arkansas ties for fifth nationally in top-50 RPI wins with 19.

The Hogs have played the fifth-most games nationally vs. opponents inside the RPI top-50.

For schedule updates and other news, go to ArkansasRazorbacks.com, or follow @RazorbackSB on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.