Razorbacks Return to Practice Fields on Monday Missing Key Defensive Lineman, Others

Pig Trail Nation

by: Otis Kirk

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas practiced Monday for the first time since Friday night’s scrimmage.

Among those missing on Monday was senior defensive tackle Xavier Kelly, a grad transfer from Clemson.

While Kelly wasn’t present, the Hogs did get offensive line coach Brad Davis back. He missed the practices last week for what was termed “a pre-existing condition”, but Sam Pittman said Friday he expected him back soon.

Following practice, senior quarterback Feleipe Franks and senior defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall will hold a Zoom conference with reporters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Hog Football Stats

Pig Trail Video

SEC B-BALL STANDINGS

SEC SCOREBOARD

Trending Stories

Trending Stories