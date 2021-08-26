Razorbacks recruiting notebook: New ’22 offer KyeRon Lindsay zoom plus ’23 updates

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — One of the July chart-climbers in national recruiting was a versatile Texan from the Class of 2022, KyeRon Lindsay, who on Monday afternoon announced an Arkansas offer followed by a Monday night release of his Top 8 schools that included the Razorbacks.

Then on Wednesday, Lindsay (6-8 combo forward, Denton Guyer in Texas, national No. 104 / 4-star prospect according to Rivals.com) had a zoom meeting with Arkansas’ coaching staff after previously having most of his contact solely with Hogs assistant coach Clay Moser.

“It was good to meet everyone on the coaching staff and talk about their resumes and what experiences they have at the pro level,” said Lindsay, whose parents joined him on the zoom meeting. “And talk about the strength and conditioning program and nutrition program.”

Head Hog Eric Musselman and his staff shared their vision of what Lindsay could bring to the court if he were to eventually become a Razorback.

“They love my motor, my ability to be the first sprinter down the court,” Lindsay said. “They said I can get off the ground quicker than a lot of people when rebounding to get first second and third attempts. They also said they like my huge hands to be able to catch any pass. And lastly, they like my defensive quickness and quickness when I have the ball in my hands.”

Lindsay zeroed in on the one aspect of the coaching staff that stood out to him most.

“What first pops in my head when I think about Arkansas is Coach Muss and all the coaching staff high level experience with coaching or playing at the NBA level,” he said.

Lindsay has a Top 8 of the Hogs, Tennessee, Georgia, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, TCU, UNLV, and Tulsa. He also held offers from Texas Tech, Marquette, Xavier, DePaul, Dayton, and at least eight more D1 programs.

Lindsay has at least four official visits planned — to Oklahoma State (Sept. 3-4), Georgia (Sept. 10-12), UNLV (Sept. 17-19), and Tennessee (Oct. 8-10) — and he’s considering where else he may want to visit.

“Me and my family are still discussing more visits in the future,” he said. “Haven’t visited anywhere yet.”

Lindsay is likely to make his college decision in time for the mid-November early signing period.

Lindsay played with 17U Pro Skills (TX) on the Nike EYBL circuit, and he saw his recruiting stock skyrocket in July after strong performances in EYBL events. He was named Breakout Player following EYBL session one as he put up impressive averages of 16 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 assists per game.

Former North Little Rock guard and recent Little Rock Trojans signee DJ Smith, who played in the spring and summer with 17U Pro Skills, talked about Lindsay’s strengths as a player and teammate that led to his emergence as a national recruit in July.

“He came (to Pro Skills) in like June,” Smith recalled. “KyeRon is a really good teammate. He’s vocal, brings a lot of energy, and plays with passion. He has a really good feel for the game, consistent. He’s always in the right spots on the floor, catches all lobs, and blocks shots.

“Overall, just a great guy to be around and somebody you want on your team.”

Lindsay is solidly built but agile as he moves with ease, good motor, and he finishes around the basket adeptly with either hand. Between the evaluation that Smith gave and watching highlights, you can tell Lindsay has a high floor IQ.

Arkansas put out a trio of new offers to Class of 2023 prospects early in the week …

* Baye Fall (6-10 forward / center, Denver Prep Academy in Colo., composite national No. 8 / 5-star prospect)

* KJ Lewis (6-4 guard / wing, Chapin High School in El Paso, Texas, composite national No. 25 / 4-star prospect)

* Assane Diop (6-10 center, Belleview Christian School in Westminster, Colo., composite national No. 93 / 3-star prospect)

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

Georgia native and 2024 prospect Roc Lee (6-5 guard, Riverwood High School, Atlanta) told Hogville.net on Monday that Arkansas had expressed interest in him. On Sunday, Lee announced an offer from Auburn to go with previous offers from Temple and Kennesaw State.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

Priority 2022 Arkansas target Nick Smith, Jr. (6-5 combo guard, North Little Rock) continues to ascend the various national recruiting rankings. In Wednesday’s updated Rivals.com rankings, Smith jumped 23 spots to No. 16, a 5-star recruit. Smith was already ranked in the Top 20 — No. 17 / 5-star prospect — according to a recent update by 247Sports.com. Smith — he’s already had visits to Alabama, Auburn, Georgetown, and Kansas — will visit Arkansas the weekend of Sept. 10-12. He also plans to visit Kentucky and Oklahoma.