By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks appear to be finished with their class of 2024 high school recruiting, and with the 2024 transfer-portal season not getting into full swing until the spring it means the coaching staff can keep tabs on a talented crop of high school prospects from the 2025 and 2026 classes.

Many of those younger Hoop Hog targets have already been on unofficial visits to the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville to attend practices and/or games, and several intend to return later this month as the publicly known list of recruits planning to attend the 20th-ranked Razorbacks’ home game against No. 9 Duke in the first-ever ACC/SEC Challenge on Nov. 29 continues to grow …

– 2025 Hog offer Isaiah Sealy (6-6 combo guard, Springdale, ESPN national No. 47 / 4-star prospect) confirmed with Hogville on Saturday, Nov. 18, that he plans to attend the Hoop Hogs-v-Blue Devils matchup at BWA.

– 2025 Hog offer Terrion Burgess (6-9 combo forward, Benton, Arkansas Hawks, 247Sports national No. 33 / 4-star prospect) previously confirmed with Hogville that he plans to attend the Hoop Hogs-v-Blue Devils matchup at BWA.

– 2026 Hog offer Jacob Lanier (6-6 combo guard, Maumelle, On3 national No. 28 / 4-star prospect) previously confirmed with Hogville that he plans to attend the Hoop Hogs-v-Blue Devils matchup at BWA.

“Arkansas, for sure, is staying on me the hardest, Texas, Ole Miss is staying on me a lot, Minnesota,” Sealy said. “Oh for sure, for sure (regarding plans to attend Arkansas-v-Duke). On the side of recruitment, I would just love to see that game … That will definitely be a good game to watch … I’ll definitely be there.”

Another top-tier in-state Hog target — 2026 JaShawn “JJ” Andrews (6-6 guard / wing, Little Rock Christian Academy, composite national No. 20 / 5-star prospect) — told Hogville on Saturday, Nov. 18, that he’d like to attend the Hoop Hogs-v-Blue Devils matchup at BWA if his schedule allows.

“My (recruiting) options are open right now,” Andrews said. “But I would like to go on some visits. I’ve got a few, trying to go to LSU, Ole Miss, I want to go back to Arkansas, Oklahoma, and a few more.

“I’m not sure (if his schedule permits attending the Arkansas-v-Duke tilt), but I’ll try to if I’ve got the chance.”

Andrews and Sealy — both took unofficial visits to Arkansas in the summer — matched up at times on Saturday during LRCA’s 62-50 win over Springdale at Maumelle High School.

Andrews garnered MVP honors for his 19-point, 9-rebound, 2-steal performance in the win. Sealy matched Andrews’ game-high of 19 points.

Andrews — he took part in USA Basketball’s junior national team mini camp in October — combines a mix of plus-athleticism as a slasher and above-the-rim finisher, power, high floor IQ, emerging ball skill, potential to be an elite defender, and team-first mentality to impact both sides of the ball in positive ways.

Sealy is a skilled perimeter threat capable of playing three positions (the 1, 2, and 3) with plus-length and good athleticism. He can shoot from 3, get to the rim with an array of dribble-drive moves, and he’s got a strong pull-up game with a variety of runners and floaters in his arsenal.

In a game earlier on Saturday at Maumelle, Lanier led the host Hornets with 20 points in a 66-59 loss to Farmington (Cardinals star guard and 2024 North Texas signee Layne Taylor scored a game-high 41 points to go with 6 rebounds and 5 assists).

Lanier has plus-wingspan, is silky smooth as a shooter-scorer at all three levels, plus-court-awareness as a facilitator, a high floor IQ, and like Sealy he’s a big guard who can play the 1, 2, and 3.

Another highly regarded Arkansas recruiting target — 2026 Sam Funches (6-10 forward / center, Germantown High School in Madison, Miss., ESPN national No. 9 / 5-star prospect) — told Hogville that he’ll be unable to attend the Arkansas-Duke game due to scheduling conflicts.

“We have a game that Tuesday (Nov. 28) and Thursday (Nov. 30),” Funches said. “I wish I could (attend). I want to (visit Arkansas in the future). My dad is comparing my schedule with theirs.”

Through four games, Funches is averaging 15 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 blocks for Germantown (3-1).