Razorbacks Positioning to Land Some ESPN 300 Four-Star Recruits in Class of 2021

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas is trying to get into position to reel in some ESPN 300 recruits in the Class of 2021.

ESPN has updated its Top 300 and the Hogs remain in the hunt for a good number of them. Fort Smith Northside cornerback Dreyden Norwood, 6-1, 175, is ranked No. 144 and is a four-star. He has his decision down to Arkansas, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Georgia and Missouri. He’s the only in-state prospect on the list.

The highest target the Hogs are battling for is Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County offensive lineman Terrence Ferguson, 6-4, 265, who comes in at No. 77. Another offensive lineman in Georgia is Cumming West Forsyth’s Dylan Fairchild, 6-5, 280 who is ranked No. 124. Georgia, Alabama and others are competing hard for Ferguson. Fairchild has Georgia at the top of his list followed by a long list of schools.

At running back, Arkansas is recruiting Tulsa (Okla.) Union’s AJ Green, 5-11, 190, and Houston (Texas) Klein Forest’s Ahmonte Watkins, 5-11, 170. Green is seeing the Hogs battle Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and others for his signature. Watkins is a track standout and interested in both sports at Arkansas and elsewhere. Green is the No. 186 recruit on the 300 while Watkins comes in at 265.

Edmond (Okla.) Santa Fe linebacker Collin Oliver, 6-2, 221, is No. 291 on the list. He is expected to likely commit to Oklahoma State on Friday, but Arkansas was among the finalists. Texarkana (Texas) Texas High linebacker Clayton Smith, 6-4, 215, is No. 92. He’s considering the Hogs, but it seems the Razorbacks are a longshot to land him. He has approximately 30 offers to sift through.

Royse City (Texas) wide receiver Ketron Jackson, 6-2, 185, is a talented recruit who visited Arkansas on March 7. He is No. 192 on the ESPN list. As a junior, Jackson caught 61 passes for 889 yards and six touchdowns. Despite offers from most of the major powers, he has the Razorbacks at the top of his list.

Arkansas is among the schools in pursuit of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy cornerback Markevious Brown, 6-0, 170. Brown is rated No. 228 on the list and has such schools as Florida, Alabama and many others competing with the Hogs for him. Arkansas also got a visit from Katy (Texas) cornerback Hunter Washington, 6-1, 170. Washington is No. 218 on the list.

The Razorbacks have offers out to a couple of safeties on the ESPN 300, but probably have an uphill fight to land either. Beggs (Okla.) safety Kendal Daniels, 6-4, 195, is No.171, but Oklahoma is the team to beat with Oklahoma State probably next. Austin (Texas) LBJ safety Andrew Mukuba, 6-0, 185, is No. 195.

All the prospects mentioned in this story are rated a four-star.