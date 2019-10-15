Razorbacks Picked To Finish Fifth In SEC, Dungee Named To SEC’s Preseason First-Team

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas Women’s Basketball was picked to finish fifth in the SEC in the 2019 Media Poll, while Chelsea Dungee was named to the SEC’s Preseason First-Team, the Southeastern Conference announced today.

The full Media Poll is as follows:

South Carolina Texas A&M Mississippi State Kentucky Arkansas Tennessee Auburn LSU Missouri Georgia Alabama Florida Ole Miss Vanderbilt

Arkansas will return four of its five starters from last season, and will be riding the momentum of their postseason run. The 22 wins for the Razorbacks a season ago were the most for the program since the 2011-12 season.

In addition to the team’s preseason recognition, redshirt junior guard Chelsea Dungee was named to the Preseason First-Team All-SEC. She was also one of just three players in the league, joining Rhyne Howard of Kentucky and Chennedy Carter of Texas A&M, to receive at least one vote for the Preseason Conference Player of the Year. Carter was picked to win the award.

Last season was a special one for Dungee, as she set the school record for scoring in a single season (759 points), the school record for free throws made in a single season (229), set the game record for most points in Bud Walton/against an SEC opponent (41) and was the first Razorback in 13 years to tally 30+ double-figure performances in a single season. Dungee was even better in the postseason, scoring a record 103 points in the SEC Tournament, propelling the Hogs to their first-ever SEC Tournament Final.

Additionally, Dungee’s 20.5 points per game a season ago was the 20th best mark in the nation, while her free throws made mark was the second-highest total nationally.

The Full 2019-20 Media Preseason All-SEC Teams are as follows:

Player of the Year

Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M (14)

Rhyne Howard (2)

Chelsea Dungee (1)

First-Team All-SEC

Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Ayana Mitchell, LSU

Tyasha Harris, South Carolina

Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M

Second-Team All-SEC

Unique Thompson, Auburn

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, South Carolina

Rennia Davis, Tennessee

Ciera Johnson, Texas A&M

Mariella Fasoula, Vanderbilt

