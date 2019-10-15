Razorbacks Picked To Finish Fifth In SEC, Dungee Named To SEC’s Preseason First-Team

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas Women’s Basketball was picked to finish fifth in the SEC in the 2019 Media Poll, while Chelsea Dungee was named to the SEC’s Preseason First-Team, the Southeastern Conference announced today.
The full Media Poll is as follows:
- South Carolina
- Texas A&M
- Mississippi State
- Kentucky
- Arkansas
- Tennessee
- Auburn
- LSU
- Missouri
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Florida
- Ole Miss
- Vanderbilt
Arkansas will return four of its five starters from last season, and will be riding the momentum of their postseason run. The 22 wins for the Razorbacks a season ago were the most for the program since the 2011-12 season.
In addition to the team’s preseason recognition, redshirt junior guard Chelsea Dungee was named to the Preseason First-Team All-SEC. She was also one of just three players in the league, joining Rhyne Howard of Kentucky and Chennedy Carter of Texas A&M, to receive at least one vote for the Preseason Conference Player of the Year. Carter was picked to win the award.
Last season was a special one for Dungee, as she set the school record for scoring in a single season (759 points), the school record for free throws made in a single season (229), set the game record for most points in Bud Walton/against an SEC opponent (41) and was the first Razorback in 13 years to tally 30+ double-figure performances in a single season. Dungee was even better in the postseason, scoring a record 103 points in the SEC Tournament, propelling the Hogs to their first-ever SEC Tournament Final.
Additionally, Dungee’s 20.5 points per game a season ago was the 20th best mark in the nation, while her free throws made mark was the second-highest total nationally.
The Full 2019-20 Media Preseason All-SEC Teams are as follows:
Player of the Year
Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M (14)
Rhyne Howard (2)
Chelsea Dungee (1)
First-Team All-SEC
Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas
Rhyne Howard, Kentucky
Ayana Mitchell, LSU
Tyasha Harris, South Carolina
Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M
Second-Team All-SEC
Unique Thompson, Auburn
Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, South Carolina
Rennia Davis, Tennessee
Ciera Johnson, Texas A&M
Mariella Fasoula, Vanderbilt
For more information about Arkansas Women’s Basketball, follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @RazorbackWBB and on Facebook at Facebook.com/RazorbackWBB. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube Channel, “Kickin’ It In The Neighborhood” for an inside look at the Razorback women’s basketball program and check out The Neighborhood podcasts at CoachNeighbors.com.