Razorbacks Offer Defensive End Sleeper Jabran Hawkins in Georgia

FAYETTEVILLE — Lawrenceville (Ga.) Disney Class of 2021 defensive end Jibran Hawkins has a long list of offers, but they aren’t from the schools one would expect.

That started to change on Tuesday when the University of Arkansas became Hawkins’ 26th offer, but first from a Power 5 school. Hawkins, 6-3, 245, could be about to blowup as far as recruiting is concerned.

I’m a big fan of this kid! YES he kicked our butt last year and NO I’ve never met him but I do know one thing HE – CAN – PLAY!! — 𝘾𝙊𝘼𝘾𝙃 𝘾𝘼𝙈 𝙅𝙊𝙉𝙀𝙎 (@Coach_Cam_Jones) June 15, 2020

As a junior, Hawkins had 30 tackles, including 19 unassisted, two sacks, forced a fumble and recovered one. He also rushed 19 times for 109 yards and five touchdowns. 247Sports’ Rusty Mansell is considered the ultimate source for prospects in Georgia and also heaped high praise on Hawkins.

I said on March 31st that @jj4x_ was going to blow up. He picked up #SEC #BIG12 #ACC offers in the next week. This is the next 2021 prospect in Georgia to rise quickly.. Watch it soon… Reminds me a lot of @HerringMalik https://t.co/BxaggQaL0s https://t.co/HAwG3fEXh4 — Rusty Mansell (@Mansell247) June 15, 2020

In addition to Arkansas, Hawkins has offers from Louisiana, Eastern Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee-Martin, Tennessee-Chattanooga, Connecticut, South Alabama, Southern Illinois, Ball State, Tennessee State, Austin Peay, Toledo, Navy, Bryant, Kent State, North Carolina A&T, Central Michigan, Southern, Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina, Western Michigan, Gardner-Webb, Wofford, Eastern Michigan and Murray State.