Razorbacks men’s track close out home schedule with Arkansas Twilight

The Razorbacks will host its second and final home meet of the outdoor season on Friday, May 7, with the Arkansas Twilight at John McDonnell Field, which serves as a final tune-up for next week’s conference meet as well as an opportunity for professional athletes, such as Ryan Crouser, to continue preparations for the upcoming Olympic Trials.

“This is a last-chance meet for some kids to prove themselves and get on our 30-man roster for the conference meet,” stated Arkansas men’s head coach Chris Bucknam. “For those who have already made the conference team, it’s an opportunity for a final tune-up prior to us going to Texas A&M next week.

“We’ll have some pros and post-collegians mixed in some events. Ryan Crouser is going to throw the shot put. There is a wide variety of athletes and teams here, all trying to do the same thing.”

Teams scheduled to compete in the Arkansas Twilight with the No. 12 Razorbacks include Central Arkansas, Christian Brothers, Harding, Hendrix, Langston, Louisiana Tech, North Dakota State, Oklahoma Baptist, Oklahoma State, Oral Roberts, SIU-Edwardsville, Southern Arkansas, Southern Nazarene, Tulsa, and UA Rich Mountain.

Field events will start at 10 a.m. while prelims begin at 4:30 p.m. and finals at 6 p.m. University of Arkansas senior recognition will take place at 5:10 p.m. A live stream of the Arkansas Twilight on SEC Network + starts at 6 p.m.

During the indoor season Crouser broke the world record in Fayetteville with a mark of 74-10 ½ (22.82). Crouser’s best this outdoor season is 71-11 ½ (21.93) from his victory at the Drake Relays. The current outdoor world leader is Joe Kovacs with a mark of 74-6 ½ (22.72).

Crouser’s career best outdoor mark measures 75-2 (22.91) while the outdoor world record of 75-10 ¼ (23.12) was established in 1990 by Randy Barnes.

Razorback alums competing in the meet include Erich Sullins in the hammer, Josh Washington in the 100m and 200m, Marqueze Washington in the 400m, and Hunter Woodhall in the 200m and 400m.

After running on one of the two Razorback 4×100 relays last weekend in LSU, Josh Oglesby races in the 100m on Friday along with teammates Roman Turner and Cade Clark. In the 200m, Jalen Brown headlines an Arkansas crew that will include Ryan Gordon and Rhayko Schwartz.

In addition to the alums contesting the 400m, former Kansas sprinter Kyle Clemons joins the fray along with current Razorbacks Jeremy Farr, Nick Hilson and James Milholen.

Amon Kemboi is scheduled to compete in the 800m with the regular Arkansas quartet of Kieran Taylor, Jadon Bartholomew, Ethan Carney, and Reese Walters.

Tre’Bien Glbert, who set a career best of 13.61 in the 110m hurdles at LSU, will take on the challenge of the 400m hurdles with teammate Travean Caldwell. After opening up with a 13.62 last week in his first 110m hurdle race this outdoor season, Phillip Lemonious competes in the event again with teammate Carl Elliott, III, who established a best of 13.70.

Etamar Bhasketar leads a crew of six Razorbacks in the pole vault, which includes a trio of decathletes. John Baker bounded out to a 26-1w (7.95) long jump victory in the previous Arkansas home meet. The field for the Twilight long jump includes Will Williams, a former NCAA Indoor champion with Texas A&M.