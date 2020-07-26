Razorbacks Make Top Lists for Trio of Talented Out-of-State Recruits With Combined 100 Offers

FAYETTEVILLE — Three prospects have released their list of top schools and the University of Arkansas made the cut for each of them.

Sugar Land (Texas) Christian Academy three-star center Rimington Strickland, 6-4, 290, Oak Park (Mich.) four star offensive tackle and defensive end Rayshaun Benny, 6-5, 275, and Orem (Utah) four-star offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia, 6-5, 290, each included the Hogs among their favorites.

Strickland released his Top 8 which includes SMU, Houston, San Diego State, UCF, Boise State, Colorado State and Purdue in addition to the Hogs.

Suamataia has Oregon, USC, Utah, Utah State, BYU and Virginia in addition to the Razorbacks in his Top 7.

First of all I want to thank God 🙏🏽and my family for all your love and sacrifice. Thank you to all the coaches and schools who have recruited me, grateful for this once in lifetime experience. My Papa🤟🏾 RIL my top 7 thank you uncle @DREWDEEZY454 for the music @Lsuamataia pic.twitter.com/05Nb16wLPj — 👑Suamataia (@KAhyouSuamataia) July 26, 2020

Benny is an interesting prospect in that some schools want him as an offensive tackle while others like him better on defense. He plays both ways for his school. In addition to Arkansas, he placed Arizona State, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan State, Penn State, Michigan and Tennessee in his Top 8.

Arkansas offered Benny on Jan. 7 and he holds 40 offers. The Razorbacks extended an offer to Strickland on Feb. 28 and he has 25 offers. Suamataia was offered by the Hogs on Feb. 2 and has 35 offers.