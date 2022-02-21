New Orleans – Arkansas remains No. 3 in the recent USTFCCCA national rating index for the third consecutive week as the indoor schedule moves into the postseason with the SEC Championships and NCAA Championships coming up next.

The top six positions remained unchanged this week as Texas, Florida, Arkansas, LSU, Kentucky, and Texas Tech maintain the top five places. The rest of the top 10 includes Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, and BYU.

The Razorbacks have a pair of national leaders with Shafiqua Maloney in the 800m (2:01.74) as well as the distance medley relay from its school record effort of 10:51.63. Lauren Gregory currently ranks fifth in the nation for the mile (4:32.67) and 3,000m (8:53.77) as well as sixth in the 5,000m (15:34.58).

In the 4×400 relay, the Hogs are third (3:28.39) nationally while Nastassja Campbell ranks fourth in the pole vault (14-7.5).

The Razorbacks seek an eighth consecutive SEC Indoor team title, and 12th overall, when they travel to College Station, Texas, this weekend.

On the conference level, the rating index has Arkansas in the No. 1 position followed by Florida, LSU, Kentucky, and Ole Miss.

Razorbacks currently ranked among the top 16 nationally include the following:

Event                    Rank | Mark                   Individual

60m8)7.21Jada Baylark
200m7)22.99Jayla Hollis
 9)23.06Jada Baylark
400m8)52.06Morgan Burks-Magee
 11)52.14Rosey Effiong
 13)52.33Shafiqua Maloney
 15)52.50Britton Wilson
 16)52.58Paris Peoples
800m1)2:01.74Shafiqua Maloney
 11)2:04.03Quinn Owen
Mile5)4:32.67Lauren Gregory
3,000m5)8:53.77Lauren Gregory
5,000m6)15:34.58Lauren Gregory
60m Hurdles12)8.05Daszay Freeman
 15)8.08Jayla Hollis
4×400 Relay3)3:28.39Arkansas
DMR1)10:51.63Arkansas
Pole Vault4)14-7.25 (4.45)Nastassja Campbell
 8)14-5.25 (4.40)Elien Vekemans

USTFCCCA Top 25 National Ratings Index | Week 5 – February 21, 2022

Women: 1. Texas, 2. Florida, 3. Arkansas, 4. LSU, 5. Kentucky, 6. Texas Tech, 7. Ole Miss, 8. Texas A&M, 9. Virginia Tech, 10. BYU, 11. NC State, 12. Notre Dame, 13. Ohio State, 14. Oregon, 15. Washington, 16. Tennessee, 17. Nebraska, 18. Southern California, 19. Penn State, 20. Colorado, 21. Oklahoma State, 22. Binghamton, 23. South Carolina, 24. Alabama, 25. Duke.

USTFCCCA Conference National Ratings Index | February 21, 2022

SEC: 1. Arkansas, 2. Florida, 3. LSU, 4. Kentucky, 5. Ole Miss, 6. Tennessee, 7. Texas A&M, 8. Alabama, 9. Auburn, 10. South Carolina, 11. Georgia, 12. Mississippi State, 13. Vanderbilt, 14. Missouri.