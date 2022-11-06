FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and LSU will be shown on ESPN Saturday morning with the kickoff set for 11 a.m.

LSU (7-2, 5-1) is coming off an exciting 32-31 overtime decision over Alabama on Saturday night. The win puts the Tigers in control of their own destiny in the SEC West since they also have beaten Ole Miss.

Arkansas (5-4, 2-3) fell to Liberty 21-19 on Saturday to spoil homecoming and some momentum they had entering November. Arkansas had won two games in a row before falling to the Flames.

Arkansas defeated LSU 16-13 in Baton Rouge last season. LSU added former Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels in the offseason and that has completed turned their fortunes around. They also have a new coach in Brian Kelly, who came over from Notre Dame.

LSU was ranked No. 15 in the AP Poll last week, but is certain to crack the top 10 this week with the win over No. 6 Alabama.