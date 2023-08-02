FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed Marietta (Ga.) Kell Class of 2024 four-star linebacker Justin Logan.

Logan, 6-3, 215, committed to Arkansas over offers from 28 other schools. Logan committed while attending the Hogwild Hangout on Saturday. Logan talked about why he chose the Hogs.

“I chose Arkansas because of the atmosphere,” Logan said. “It’s in the best the SEC. The coaching staff is just like family. They showed love to every player that walked in no matter their recruiting status. I walked in and felt it.”

Logan has taken several visits and looked at various schools and options. It was the Arkansas visit that separated them from other schools.

“Really just coach T-Will (Travis Williams),” Logan said. “He really stood out. A great guy and a great coach. Everyone on the coaching staff talked about how great he is as a coach and just how much respect he has. Even the players. So coach T-Will was definitely a deciding factor between all these schools.”

Logan had 60 tackles, one pass breakup and an interception in 2022. Williams and the Razorbacks detailed to him how they plan to use him.

“They just talked to me about the same position,” Logan said. “Will backer and just staying in the box and just making plays.”

Logan has watched and liked how Arkansas uses its linebackers.

“I feel like they definitely keep their linebackers clean,” Logan said. “The d-linemen keep them clean. If the linebackers can stay clean the more plays they can make. Definitely, if they’re able to make those plays it all starts up front. Keeping them clean, scheme and everything.”

Since Sam Pittman became head coach at Arkansas the Razorbacks have recruited the state of Georgia extremely well.

“It feels good to be part of that,” Logan said. “Everybody knows the best football is played in Georgia. The fact that we can just translate that and bring it over to Arkansas everybody should be happy with the end result.”

Click here for commitment tweet.

Braylen Russell, RB, 6-2, 230, Benton

Jadan Baugh, RB-ATH, 6-1, 217, Decatur Columbia, Ga.

Courtney Crutchfield, WR, 6-2, 175, Pine Bluff

CJ Brown, WR, 6-1, 185, Bentonville

Ashton Bethel-Roman, WR, 6-1, 170, Missouri City Ridge Point, Texas

Kobe Branham, OL, 6-6, 320, Fort Smith Southside

Zuri Madison, OL, 6-5, 315, Lexington Frederick Douglass, Ky.

Kavion Henderson, DE, 6-5, 250, Leeds, Ala.

Charlie Collins, DE, 6-5, 265, Mills

Justin Logan, LB, 6-3, 215, Marietta Kell, Ga.

Julius Pope, LB-ATH, 6-0, 195, Batesville South Panola, Miss.

Jeremy Cook, S, 6-3, 195, Hoover, Ala.

Selman Bridges, CB, 6-4, 170, Temple Lake Belton, Texas

Ahkhari Johnson, CB, 5-11, 175, Texarkana Pleasant Grove, Texas

Tevis Metcalf, CB, 5-10, 175, Pinson Clay-Chalkville, Ala.

Jaden Allen, CB, 6-0, 160, Aledo, Texas