FAYETTEVILLE — Former Maryland defensive tackle Tank Booker has narrowed his decision down to five schools after entering the transfer portal on March 6.

Booker, 6-4, 320, will announce his decision on April 12 between Arkansas, South Carolina, Purdue, Ohio State and Texas A&M. He visited Arkansas the weekend of March 11.

In 2022, Booker played 13 games. He finished with 27 tackles, 17 solo, five for loss, two sacks, one quarterback hurry, a pass breakup and forced a pair of fumbles.

Booker played high school football at Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods. He was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2019. He chose Maryland over Kentucky, Rutgers, Pitt and Indiana. His father played at Indiana State.

The Hogs are also hosting former Minnesota defensive tackle Trill Carter this weekend for an official visit. The Razorbacks are trying to add two interior defensive linemen from the portal.

Carter, 6-2, 300, has already been to Illnois. In 2022, Carter started all 13 games making 19 tackles, 10 solo, recorded two tackles for loss and one 1.5 sacks. In four seasons, Carter had 55 tackles, 20 solo, 8.5 for loss, four sacks and an interception.

He was All-Big Ten honorable mention this past season. He also made the Big Ten academic honor team the past three seasons.

He played high school football at Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County until his senior season which is the same high school that produced outstanding linebacker Chris “Pooh” Paul who is a redshirt sophomore at Arkansas. As a senior, Carter played at Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County which produced Arkansas tight end Tyrus Washington.

As a senior, Carter helped the team win a state title with four sacks and a forced fumble in the championship game. He was named MVP of state championship game.

High School Targets

Arkansas hosted some key targets earlier in the week. Montgomery (Ala.) St. James Class of 2024 four-star quarterback KJ Jackson, 6-3, 210, was among the targets at Tuesday’s practice. The Razorbacks are positioning themselves well to add Jackson as the lone quarterback in 2024. In two varsity seasons, Jackson has completed 219 of 336 passes for 4,805 yards, 70 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has rushed 142 times for 310 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The Hogs also hosted Decatur (Ga.) Columbia four-star running back-athlete Jaden Baugh, 6-1, 197, and Waxhaw (N.C.) Marvin Ridge offensive lineman Kai Greer, 6-6, 285. Both are Class of 2024 and were at Arkansas earlier in the week.

The Hogs hosted Phoenix (Ariz.) North Canyon Class of 2026 offensive lineman Langston Astante, 6-5, 355, on Thursday at the practice and he will also be watching Saturday’s drills.

Humble (Texas) Summer Creek Class of 2024 four-star linebacker Xavier “Deebo” Atkins, 6-1, 203, visited Arkansas in early March for an unofficial visit. He will be back in Fayetteville beginning today for another visit. He committed to LSU on July 5, but has said he’s still considering the Hogs among others.

St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter’s trio of Class of 2025 standouts will also arrive at Arkansas today. The trio includes quarterback Carson Boyd, 6-0, 171, four-star running back Jamarion Parker, 6-0, 185, and safety Antonio Parker, 6-0, 170. Arkansas has offered both Parkers. Boyd had a very good 2022 season while sharing quarterback duties. He completed 74 of 94 passes for 1,419 yards, 26 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed 28 times for 567 yards and three touchdowns. The team went 14-0.

Atkins and the St. Louis trio will also stay over and attend Saturday morning’s practice. Others coming to visit on Saturday includes Many (La.) Class of 2024 four-star safety Tylen Singleton, 6-2, 200, Temple (Texas) Lake Belton Class of 2024 four-star cornerback Selman Bridges, 6-3, 170, and Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend Marshall Class of 2025 cornerback Caleb Chester, 6-1, 170.

The Hogs are also set to host some key recruits for the spring game on Saturday, April 15.