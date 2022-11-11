FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will be hosting a star-studded group of recruits in addition to No. 7 LSU on Saturday.

The Razorbacks will have a large group of recruits that includes a mix of commitments, key 2024 and 2025 targets and some others they are still evaluating in 2023.

Among the recruits will be a couple of 2024 four-star quarterback recruits. Mobile (Ala.) Baker’s Josh Flowers, 6-2, 205, and Allen (Texas) High’s Michael Hawkins, 6-2, 185, are both key targets of the Razorbacks.

Flowers has offers to Arkansas, Alabama and Florida. This will be his second visit to see the Hogs. Baker is 4-7 on the season. Flowers has completed 108 of 169 passes for 1,453 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions. He also has rushed 158 times for 1,367 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Hawkins and Allen are 7-3 on the season. Hawkins has offers to such schools as Arkansas, Oklahoma and several others including Alabama and Michigan. Hawkins has completed 130 of 227 passes for 1,735 yards, 18 touchdowns and three interceptions. He has rushed 67 times for 376 yards and two touchdowns.

In addition to Hawkins, a pair of his talented teammates from Allen will also visit. They are 2025 four-star tight end Davon Mitchell, 6-4, 230, and 2024 four-star defensive end Zina Umeozulu, 6-4, 225, each have a long list of offers including the Hogs. Mitchell has caught 29 passes for 584 yards and seven touchdowns. Umeozulu has 43 tackles, 25 solo, two for loss, three sacks, 11 quarterback hurries and three fumble recoveries.

Mills four-star defensive lineman Charlie Collins, 6-4, 265, has put together an incredible season in his first year at the school. He has 107 tackles, 48 solo, 41 for loss, 10 sacks, one interception, four quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and five recovered fumbles. Mills is 9-1 on the season.

Duncanville (Texas) Class of 2024 defensive back Ka’Davion Dotson, 5-10, 180, was at Arkansas in the spring for a prospect day. He is also a four-star recruit who has a long list of offers. Dotson and Duncanville is 9-0 on the season.

Pleasant Grove (Texas) Class of 2025 defensive end Lance Jackson, 6-7, 255, is the younger brother of Arkansas’ Landon Jackson. Jackson and Pleasant Grove is 9-2 on the season. The younger Jackson is a four-star recruit who holds an offer from Arkansas as well as numerous others.

Stafford (Texas) Class of 2024 running back Jamaal Wiley, 6-0, 210, has an offer to Arkansas and numerous others. This season, Wiley has rushed 106 times for 540 yards and nine touchdowns while also catching six passes for 114 yards and a touchdown for a 7-4 team.

Among the other four-stars from outside the state visiting are Many (La.) Class of 2024 safety Tylen Singleton, 6-1, 190, Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor Class of 2024 athlete Cameron Sparks, 6-3, 210, and Frisco (Texas) Reedy Class of 2024 offensive tackle Max Anderson, 6-5, 280.

Bentonville has a pair of recruits at the game. Class of 2023 offensive tackle Joey Su’a, 6-4, 320, and 2024 wide receiver CJ Brown, 6-1, 185, have helped their team to a 9-1 record. Su’a is committed to Arkansas while Brown is attracting interest from several schools and is one to watch next season. Conway offensive lineman Aaron Smith, 6-6, 255, is a sleeper in the Class of 2023 who has outstanding academics in addition to good size.

Among the other commitments at the game will be Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington four-star Micah Tease, 5-11, 180, Frisco (Texas) Lone Star four-star cornerback Jaylon Braxton, 6-0, 170, Eudora (Kan.) four-star tight end Jaden Hamm, 6-7, 240, and McDonough (Ga.) Eagles Landing Christian Academy cornerback RJ Johnson, 6-2, 185.