MEMPHIS, Tenn – The Hogs head to the land of the Blues to face to Kansas Jayhawks in the 2022 AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

Kickoff between the 6-6 teams is set for 4:30 p.m. in the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Fans not headed to Memphis today can watch the game on ESPN or the ESPN App.

Pregame

Tailgating started already as we bring you the @PigTrailNation Game Day Show! #WPS pic.twitter.com/Z4oyO1dS9z — Pig Trail Nation (@PigTrailNation) December 28, 2022

All week, fans have wondered if the bowl game will take place due to the harsh arctic blast that swept through and took the city’s water supply with it.

But according to the AutoZone Liberty Bowl officials, the game will continue but with various changes including porta-potties and hand sanitizing stations in place of bathrooms.

We’ve got a Hog call on Beale street! #wps pic.twitter.com/WWX8evMHsq — Pig Trail Nation (@PigTrailNation) December 27, 2022

While much has been said and written about who Arkansas doesn’t have going into this game, the starting running back Rocket Sanders and star quarterback KJ Jefferson will still be there and are ready to go.

“This isn’t a new team. This is our team. These guys have been Razorbacks all season long.” #WPS pic.twitter.com/krCxLjQutr — Pig Trail Nation (@PigTrailNation) December 27, 2022

There is plenty of history behind the Liberty Bowl, but this faceoff is a new one to the two teams fan bases.

