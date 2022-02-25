Once again, the #7 Arkansas men’s golf program will host the Cabo Collegiate, presented by CFO4Life, which is annually one of the nation’s top-five, regular-season tournaments on the collegiate level.

After a year in San Antonio due to COVID, the Cabo Collegiate returns to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and will be played Feb. 27 – Mar. 1 at the Cabo del Sol – Cove Club Course. The 14-team field features nine of the nation’s top 20 programs and a total of 12 of the nation’s top 55.

The event moved to the Cove Club Course in 2020 and #2 Arizona State, also ranked #1 by Golfweek, will look to defend its title from 2020. Also back is three-time champion and #3 Oklahoma State. The Cowboys won the team title in 2017, ’18 and ’19). Arkansas won the Cabo Collegiate its first two years (2010 and 2011) while Houston won it in 2014 and #41 Florida State in 2015.

The field also features #6 Texas Tech, #8 Stanford, #10 Tennessee, #16 Ole Miss, #20 Alabama, #21 Vanderbilt, #52 Baylor, Cal and Rice.

Arkansas is coming off a seventh-place finish last week at the Watersound Invitational, ranked #7 on the Golfweek strength of schedule. Last fall, the Razorbacks finished third at the Carmel Cup (second-toughest), won the Blessings Collegiate (fifth-toughest) and was runner-up at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup sixth-toughest).

CABO COLLEGIATE, presented by CFO4Life

Feb. 27-Mar, 1, 2022

Cabo del Sol – Cove Club Course || Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

6,807 yards || Par 71

Field:

#20 Alabama

#28 Arizona

#2 Arizona State

#7 Arkansas

#52 Baylor

Cal

#41 Florida State

Houston

#16 Ole Miss

#3 Oklahoma State

Rice

#8 Stanford

#10 Tennessee

#6 Texas Tech

#21 Vanderbilt

Razorback Lineup:

Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (1)

Luke Long (2)

Segundo Oliva Pinto (3)

Julian Perico (4)

Wil Gibson (5)

Juan Camilo Vesga (Ind.)

Enrique Dimayuga (Ind.)