Razorbacks Give Back

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – More than $311,000 has been designated by season and single game ticket holders to help support Razorback student-athletes, as well as gameday and hourly employees adversely impacted by Razorback event cancellations related to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Nearly 31 percent of all ticket accounts elected to designate all or a portion of their eligible ticket refunds from the remainder of the 2019-20 athletics season.

“We are deeply appreciative of our Razorback Foundation members and ticket holders for providing continued support of our 465+ student-athletes and assisting those impacted by COVID-19,” Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek said. “In these challenging times, the Razorback Nation has once again displayed its generosity and commitment to helping others. In the days and months to come, we will continue to support each other as we move forward as One Razorback.”

More than half of the ticket accounts chose to donate to the COVID-19 impact fund. Total donations to that fund exceeded $130,000. In addition, approximately $164,000 was applied by account holders to the 2020-21 Razorback Foundation Annual Fund. A total of $16,000 was donated to support construction of the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Baseball Development Center.