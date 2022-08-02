FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. – Arkansas will open the 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational versus Louisville, it was announced today along with the complete tournament bracket. The Razorbacks and Cardinals will play on Nov. 21 at Noon / 4 pm (CT) on ESPN2.

The 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational is back in Hawaii after two years on the mainland due to COVID and returns to the iconic Lahaina Civic Center this Nov. 21 – 23. The other matchup will feature Texas Tech squaring off against Creighton prior to the Arkansas-Louisville contest. In the bottom half of the bracket, Ohio State will face San Diego State, and Cincinnati will go head-to-head against Arizona. All 12 games of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational will be televised on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU, and also available on the ESPN App.

“Finalizing the Maui Jim Maui Invitational bracket signals to fans and teams everywhere that college basketball season is upon us, but this year feels even more exciting,” said Tournament Chairman, David Odom. “While we’ve been able to keep the magic of Maui alive the last two years on the mainland, returning to our rightful home on the island has never felt so good – and we’re bringing an incredible field of teams to help us celebrate that homecoming!”

The Maui Jim Maui Invitational has become synonymous with buzzer beater finishes and epic upsets, setting the tone for the trajectory of these top programs and the season as a whole. The teams that have participated throughout the event’s history own 70 of the 82 NCAA Championships. Seven schools have gone on to win the National Championship after competing in Maui earlier that season.

Six of this year’s eight programs made the 2021-22 NCAA tournament, with Texas Tech and Arizona advancing to the Sweet 16 and Arkansas making it to the Elite Eight. Arizona and Cincinnati are also two of the top 12 all-time winningest schools in NCAA history, while Louisville (39), Arkansas (34), Ohio State (31), and Creighton (23) are in the top 50 nationally for most NCAA Tournament appearances. Additionally, San Diego State is coming off back-to-back NCAA March Madness selections with plans to keep that momentum going.

This year’s field also features six teams that will be making a return appearance in Maui while Creighton and Texas Tech will be making their first-ever appearance. Arizona is the only returning program to have earned a Maui Jim Maui Invitational Championship Title, having done so in 2000 and 2014.

Matchup History

Texas Tech vs. Creighton

Series record: Creighton leads 3-1

Last matchup: Nov. 29, 2019 (Creighton 83, Texas Tech 76)

Notes: Both Texas Tech and Creighton will be making their inaugural appearance at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational in 2022.

Louisville vs. Arkansas

Series Record: Louisville leads4-3

Last Matchup: Nov. 17, 2009 (Louisville 96, Arkansas 66)

Notes: Louisville will be making its fourth appearance at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational following the 1989, 2000 and 2004 Tournaments. The Cardinals rank in the top 10 nationally for all-time NCAA Tournament wins holding 61 victories. This year will be Arkansas’ fourth appearance in the Tournament following the 1991, 2005, 2013 Tournaments. The Hogs have earned 33 NCAA Tournament berths, have advanced to the Elite Eight in back-to-back years, while also owning the 1994 NCAA Championship Title.

San Diego State vs. Ohio State

Series record: San Diego State leads 2-1

Last matchup: Nov 11, 2003 (San Diego State 83, Ohio State 61)

Notes: San Diego State will make its fifth appearance at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational following participation in the 1989, 2003, 2014 and 2018 Tournaments. Ohio State is returning to the Tournament for its fourth appearance, its first since 2003. The Buckeyes also participated in the 1993 and 1988 Tournaments.

Arizona vs. Cincinnati

Series Record: Arizona leads 2-0

Last Matchup: Feb. 11, 1996 (Arizona 79, Cincinnati 76)

Notes: The 2022 Tournament will be the Wildcats’ eighth trip to Maui following their appearances in 1993, 1997, 2000, 2005, 2009, 2014 and 2018. Arizona holds a 14-8 record at the Tournament, including Championship Titles in 2000 and 2014. Cincinnati is making its second appearance, having previously appeared in 2009.

For more information or to purchase tickets for this year’s tournament, visit mauiinvitational.com or follow us on social media (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook).