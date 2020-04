FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The highest-rated Hog in the NFL Draft is defensive tackle McTelvin “Sosa” Agim. In his 2019 senior season, Agim totaled 39 tackles and 5 sacks.

Nick Walters recaps 103.7 The Buzz’s Thursday interview with Agim, including how NFL teams have looked past the Razorbacks’ recent struggles and focused on his own dominant play.