FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Razorbacks defeated the No.1 team in the nation, the Auburn Tigers, at Bud Walton on Tuesday night.

The Hogs defeated the Tigers 80-76 in overtime after a back and forth game that saw numerous lead changes in the second half.

DOWN GOES #1 AUBURN!! 9-game win streak now for the Hogs and 8th straight SEC victory! #WPS pic.twitter.com/GjNvy3syWP — Pig Trail Nation (@PigTrailNation) February 9, 2022

JD Notae led the way in scoring for the Hogs with 28 points. Arkansas has now won 9 straight games.

This is the first time the top-ranked team in the country has visited Bud Walton Arena.