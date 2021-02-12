Razorbacks complete mission in distance medley at Tyson Invitational

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Running the distance medley relay for the first time this indoor season, the No. 3 Razorbacks produced a time of 9:34.61 as runner-up during the first day of the Tyson Invitational. The time currently places Arkansas as the fifth best team for 2021.

Running for the Razorbacks were Kieran Taylor (2:58.41), James Milholen (46.24), James Bartholomew (1:52.41), and Amon Kemboi (3:57.55). Texas won the race in 9:33.37 and currently sit in the fourth spot.

Etamar Bhastekar cleared 17-4.5 (5.30) to win the pole vault and attempted 17-10.5 (5.45), which would be the second-best mark on the Arkansas indoor all-time list. No one else in the competition joined Bhastekar over 17 feet as four vaulters followed with a best of 16-10.75.

Ruben Banks heaved the weight over 70 feet again as he reached a distance of 70-1.5 (21.37) to finish third behind Alabama’s Bobby Colantonio (73-11.5) and Florida’s Thomas Mardal (72-9.75).

As the collegiate leader for this season was established in the 60 hurdles by Florida State’s Trey Cunningham at 7.55, Arkansas had three hurdlers place in the final.

Placing fourth, Phillip Lemonious led the Razorback trio with a career best of 7.72, which moved him to No. 4 on the UA all-time list. Following were Tre’Bien Gilbert (7.82) in fifth and Markus Ballengee (8.01) in seventh.

The Razorback tandem of Roman Turner (6.68) and Kristoffer Hari (6.71) finished fourth and sixth, respectively, in the 60 final that was claimed by Oregon’s Micah Williams in 6.60.

A collegiate record in the mile was set by Oregon’s Cooper Teare as he sped around the Tyson track in 3:50.39 with teammate Cole Hocker runner-up in 3:50.55. They bettered the previous collegiate record of 3:52.01 set by Edward Cheserek of Oregon in 2017.

Florida State’s Isaac Grimes won the long jump with a world-leading leap of 27-4 (8.33).