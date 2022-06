FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Razorbacks baseball team will leave for Omaha on the morning of June 15, as the team searches for its first College World Series in the program’s history.

The team is inviting fans to come out for a send-off from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Baum-Walker Stadium near the entrance of the Hunt Family Development Center. You can watch the send-off in the video above.

The Razorbacks will take on Stanford on Saturday, June 19 at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN2.